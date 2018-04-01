University Village Residents Say "Temporary Fix" Seems Permanent

COLUMBIA - After a deadly balcony collapse at the University Village apartments Saturday, the University of Missouri is inspecting all MU owned buildings and installing temporary reienforcments to University Village Apartments. Those reinforcements include installing beams to hold up second floor walkways.

Management told residents in a meeting Sunday the temporary solution would be in place for the next six to eight months. After that point a permanent solution will be installed.

"That seems like a long time to me, especially considering it's going to get hot and after the cold of the winter that the concrete will have gone through a lot and who knows what condition it's in," University Village resident Grace Wadholm said.

Also addressed in the meeting, Director of Residential Life Frankie Minor said in order to rebuild or renovate the apartments "to university standards" he would have to increase rent.

Residents told KOMU 8 rent has increased every July and they want to know where the money is going.