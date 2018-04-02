Unpermitted Records at Museum

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A St. Louis man says the National World War One Museum didn't get his family's permission to use a recording of General John J- Pershing. Edward Golterman claims the recording and four others that the museum uses are the property of his family. Golterman says his grandfather, Guy Golterman, produced them decades ago as part of a project called The Nation's Forum. But he says the museum hasn't compensated the family for using the works. Museum officials say the recordings will continue to be used for now. Rolf Snyder, an attorney for the Liberty Memorial Association, says he is waiting to hear from Golterman's attorney.