Unresponsive Two-Year-Old Pronounced Dead in Fulton

FULTON - An unresponsive two-year-old boy found in Fulton Thursday night was pronounced dead.

According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, the officers responded to 832 Center Street to find the two-year-old not breathing. He was transported to Callaway Community Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Major H. Roger Rice said the department will not decide whether to investigate the death further until the autopsy results come back.