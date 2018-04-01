Unsinkable Molly Brown

HANNIBAL (AP) - The birthplace of the Unsinkable Molly Brown won't be closing after all. Attorney Terrell Dempsey and his wife, Vicki, owned the small house in this historic northeast Missouri town for the past decade, but were losing money and have moved. They planned to close the Brown home in October unless someone else took it over. The Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation passed, but the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to take over. The city council granted final approval Tuesday. Dubbed "Unsinkable" for her heroics in surviving the Titanic, Molly Brown was born in Hannibal. Her tiny birthplace is among many sites frequented by tourists in the town best known as the hometown of Mark Twain.