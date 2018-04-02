Unusual Way of Walking Gives Burglar Away

WENTZVILLE - An eastern Missouri man is jailed on burglary and theft charges, and police say his pecuilar gauit gave him away.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old David Moore of Wentzville is accused of breaking into Nu Way Concrete Forms in Wentzville earlier this month and taking nearly $1,500.

Officers reviewing surveillance video noticed the distincitive walk of the masked suspect, who pointed his towes outward in a duck-footed gait. Police compared the tape to surveillance shot during busness hours and noticed a man with the same shoes and the same walk inside the business four days earlier.

Employees had been sucpicious becuase the man wore a coat and gloves on a walk inside the business on a warm day, so they wrote down his license plate number. Moore has denied involvement.