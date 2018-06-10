"Unusually Vicious" Child Pornography Case Rules 70 Year Sentence

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison without parole in a child pornography case that federal prosecutors called "unusually vicious."

Thirty-five-year-old Jeffrey Dale Wiederholt, of Stanberry, pleaded guilty in October to producing child pornography and possessing more than 1,000 images of child porn. The U.S. Attorney's office says he was sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Wiederholt sexually abused a girl younger than 12 numerous times over seven months while he was producing child porn. They said he covered the girl's mouth with duct tape during the assaults and threatened to kill her, then bragged about it to people with whom he traded illicit images.

Wiederholt has a history of sex-related crimes and inappropriate contact with young girls, including multiple convictions for repeated contact with a then-15-year-old.