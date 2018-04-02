Up to 10 teens attack 2 men in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are once again investigating after a large group of teenagers committed crimes.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/24S3q9k) reported that a group of up to 10 boys and girls surrounded a jogger near Forest Park Tuesday evening and punched him in the face and stomach. They demanded his cell phone but the man was able to run away.

Twenty minutes later, the same group approached another man in the Central West End. The man was knocked to the ground and kicked, and his iPod was stolen.

Neither victim was badly hurt.

It was the second mob-like crime by a group of teenagers. In late February, a group entered a downtown St. Louis restaurant and stole a tip jar, then damaged outdoor chairs and windows on two vehicles.

Extra patrols are planned.