Up, Up and Away

Parents and their children endured windy and cloudy weather in hopes of seeing a show of colorful hot air balloons.

The balloon inflating ceremony launched the newest Columbia balloon show. Viewers and pilots brought their children and families to enjoy a night of relaxation and family tradition.

"As a family activity it's really great. The boys can be involved actively," said father Theron Riley.

Theron's son Adam says the experience is better when you are a part of it.

"It's fun but this is more entertaining, being involved with it is just a blast," Adam said.