Upcoming Columbia Road Closure

COLUMBIA - The city announced Monday it would restrict traffic on Tenth Street downtown on Wednesday for an underground electric line project.

Crews will block off the road from Elm to Locust while Columbia Water & Light completes the construction. Workers will install a high-voltage underground service for the apartment complex at 308 S. Ninth Street. The utility does not expect to disrupt electrical service as part of the installation.

A news release indicated the work would take only Wednesday to complete.