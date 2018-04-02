Update: 1 dead, 1critical and 1 stable condition after Maryland high school shooting

1 week 6 days 1 hour ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 Tuesday, March 20, 2018 9:48:00 AM CDT March 20, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a Maryland high school Tuesday morning injured three people, including the shooter, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

Authorities said the situation was "contained" as deputies and federal agents converged on the crime scene.

St. Mary's County Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling said three people were hurt, including the shooter. She didn't know the extent of their injuries, but said all three were taken to hospitals and none were killed.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a student said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Terrence Rhames, 18, told the Sun that he heard a gunshot and saw a girl fall as he ran for an exit. "I just thank god I'm safe," Rhames said. "I just want to know who did it and who got injured."

The St. Mary's County Public Schools said the situation was "contained" after the shooting at Great Mills High School, which has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

Agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined deputies at the scene. The county sheriff said parents or guardians should stay away, urging them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

This latest shooting happened as many students are calling for action against gun violence in schools, leading up to Saturday's March For Our Lives rally in the nation's capital. Protests have been spreading around the nation since a teenager with an assault rifle killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day. Threats against schools have proliferated as well, and Great Mills High has not been immune.

Just last month, the school's principal, Jake Heibel, told parents in a letter posted on the local news site The Bay Net that two students were interviewed after they were overheard mentioning a school shooting, and they were found to pose no threat. Heibel said the school increased its security nevertheless after social media posts about a possible school shooting "circulated quite extensively."

Also last month, St. Mary's County Sheriff's office said it arrested two teenage boys for "Threats of Mass Violence" and a 39-year-old man on related charges after the teens made threats about a potential school shooting at Leonardtown High School, a high school about 10 miles from Great Mills. Police said they obtained a search warrant that led to them finding semi-automatic rifles, handguns and other weapons, along with ammunition.

___

10:45 a.m.

The principal at the Maryland high school where there was a shooting Tuesday morning told parents last month that the school had investigated threats of a possible shooting and found they were "not substantiated."

Great Mills High School Principal Jake Heibel told parents that school officials interviewed two students in February who were overheard mentioning a school shooting and found that they posed no threat. His letter was posted on the local news site The Bay Net.

But Heibel said the school still increased its security after social media posts about a possible school shooting "circulated quite extensively."

St. Mary's County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says three people, including the shooter, were injured in Tuesday's shooting.

___

11:30 a.m.

A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him.

St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

Cameron says a female student and a male student were also wounded in the shooting in a hallway at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

___

11:50 a.m.

A sheriff says the school resource officer who shot at the suspect during a shooting at a Maryland high school is unhurt.

Speaking at a news conference, St. Mary's County Tim Cameron says the male student was armed with a handgun Tuesday morning when he wounded a female student and a male student just before classes began at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland.

Cameron says all three were hospitalized and the shooter was later pronounced dead.

Cameron says the shooter and the school resource officer both fired and it wasn't immediately known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

___

1:35 p.m.

The sheriff says a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary's County Tim Cameron says a 14-year-old boy was also hurt in the Tuesday morning shooting at Great Mills High School.

Cameron told a news conference that the shooter — who died after being confronted by a school resource officer — has been identified as a 17-year-old boy. Sheriff Cameron also said there's an indication that a prior relationship existed between the shooter and the girl who was shot.

