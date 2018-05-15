UPDATE: 10 kids removed from California home; mom, dad deny torture

12 hours 50 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:53:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman denied that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

The children, ages 4 months to 12 years, were removed from their home March 31 after Ina Rogers contacted authorities to report that her oldest child was missing, police said Monday.

Officers went to the home in Fairfield 46 miles (74 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco and found filthy conditions, Lt. Greg Hurlbut said.

"Officers located unsafe and unsanitary living conditions including garbage and spoiled food on the floor, animal and human feces and a large amount of debris making areas of the house unpassable," he said.

Authorities said some of the injuries to the children appeared to have been caused by someone shooting a pellet gun.

The father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, was arrested Friday after the children were interviewed. He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of torture and nine counts of felony child abuse and was being held on $5.2 million bail.

The children did not require medical attention when they were removed. Stories about the alleged abuse came out gradually over the past six weeks and eight of the children told professionals about incidents dating back several years, authorities said.

Sharon Henry, chief deputy district attorney for Solano County, said she was "horrified" by the the children's statements and that torture was carried out in the house "for sadistic purposes." She declined to elaborate.

"It literally breaks your heart, and you're outraged by how a parent or anyone could commit those acts," Henry said.

Rogers, 30, was arrested on suspicion of neglect last month and released after posting $10,000 bail.

She denied Monday her husband had abused the children.

"There's no broken bones, there is no major scars, nothing," Rogers told reporters in front of her house. "My kids get bumped and bruised and scratched because they're kids but that's it."

Rogers gave journalists a tour of the house, a four-bedroom home with scuffed walls and animal feces in the bathroom.

Rogers said the children slept in one bedroom because they were close and that cots were stored in a bedroom closet. The home's other rooms were used as a master bedroom, playroom and meditation room.

On the day the children were removed, the house was messy because she had just torn it apart looking for her missing son, who was angry because his parents had taken away his tablet computer, Rogers said.

Rogers said she feels the family is being judged for having so many children and choosing to home-school them.

She and her husband both came from broken homes and they wanted a large family, Rogers said.

Child protection officials made one prior visit to the home several years ago, Rogers said. She did not say why.

Rogers said she works the graveyard shift as an EKG technician at a heart monitoring company and her husband is a tattoo artist.

Aleida Quartman, 23, who described herself as Rogers' co-worker, said the mother spoiled her children.

The messy house was just life with children, cats, a dog and fish, Quartman said.

"She told me she's never lived alone and now that her kids are gone and her husband is gone, she's just a mess," Quartman said.

Peggy Allen, the mother of Jonathan Allen, said she had talked to Rogers about the importance of keeping a clean house.

She is estranged from her son and he has kept his family away from the children, she said.

"We're a Christian family and Jonathan has not been raised that way," she said.

Neighbor Larry Magnaye said he had no idea there were 10 children living in the house across the street.

The parents waved when leaving the driveway, but he never saw the children in the yard or heard them playing in the backyard pool.

"It's a pretty big house," Magnaye said. "But I don't know how you can keep it quiet when you have 10 kids. I can't keep it quiet with one, two you know?"

More News

Grid
List

Designated centers provide quick heart attack care
Designated centers provide quick heart attack care
COLUMBIA – Two local hospitals are now equipped regarded as top tier centers for handling potentially fatal heart attacks. ... More >>
12 minutes ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 6:31:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate OKs tax credits for gifts to soup kitchens
Missouri Senate OKs tax credits for gifts to soup kitchens
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering giving out tax credits for donations to soup kitchens, homeless shelters... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Women's club awards scholarships, honors local leaders
Women's club awards scholarships, honors local leaders
JEFFERSON CITY - The Zonta Women of Achievement Club awarded five female college students Second Chance scholarships Tuesday. "We... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Bodies identified as two deaths investigated in northwest Columbia
UPDATE: Bodies identified as two deaths investigated in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say the two people who were found dead in a home on Texas Avenue were Tia... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Home security scams a greater issue in summer
Home security scams a greater issue in summer
COLUMBIA- The Better Business Bureau is telling homeowners to research home security salesmen to avoid scams. Door-to-door salesmen are... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

House bill designed to end bans on political signs
House bill designed to end bans on political signs
COLUMBIA - Some home owners across the state aren’t allowed to display political signs on their property. However, a new... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Greitens' legal team proposes rules for legislature's special session
Greitens' legal team proposes rules for legislature's special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens' legal team has submitted a proposed set of guidelines for the upcoming special session... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

House Greitens investigation moves on after invasion-of-privacy charge dropped
House Greitens investigation moves on after invasion-of-privacy charge dropped
JEFFERSON CITY - The House committee investigating allegations of wrongdoing against Governor Eric Greitens met Tuesday to discuss next steps... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Greitens' counsel plans to file police report against lead investigator
Greitens' counsel plans to file police report against lead investigator
ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens' defense team plans to file a police report with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped
Missouri lawmakers push Greitens probe after charge dropped
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an extramarital affair, but... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

State legislators run to get bills passed before end of session
State legislators run to get bills passed before end of session
JEFFERSON CITY - The clock is ticking, and state lawmakers are working to get their bills voted on before the... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Trump says first lady to leave hospital in '2 or 3 days'
Trump says first lady to leave hospital in '2 or 3 days'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his wife, Melania, will come home from the hospital in a... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:55:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri hospitals ranked for STEMI heart attack care
Mid-Missouri hospitals ranked for STEMI heart attack care
COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri hospitals received first- and second-level rankings for STEMI care by the state Department of Health and... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:49:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri man freed after judge slams homicide investigation
Missouri man freed after judge slams homicide investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 49-year-old Missouri man who served nearly 20 years in prison for first-degree murder... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 10 kids removed from California home; mom, dad deny torture
UPDATE: 10 kids removed from California home; mom, dad deny torture
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman denied that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 5:53:00 AM CDT May 15, 2018 in News

Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work
Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has approved a constitutional amendment to ban mandatory union fees. If both chambers... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:48:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Missouri senator moves to block education board appointees
Missouri senator moves to block education board appointees
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri senator is trying to stop Gov. Eric Greitens' State Board of Education appointees... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:39:49 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Residents worry about speeding traffic on Rain Forest Parkway
Residents worry about speeding traffic on Rain Forest Parkway
COLUMBIA -- On Monday, Columbia Public Works Street Division held a public meeting to hear community feedback on Rain Forest... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:27:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 77°
8pm 73°
9pm 71°
10pm 70°