UPDATE: 2 adults, 2 children dead in suburban Kansas City

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) -- Police in a Kansas City suburb are investigating the deaths of two adults and two children as a possible murder-suicide.

The bodies were discovered in a rented Blue Springs duplex Friday afternoon by relatives of a 22-year-old woman who lived there with her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, and a 23-year-old man.

Blue Springs police Sgt. Joe Fanara says investigators aren't looking for any suspects and believe the person who committed the killings is dead. Fanara says a handgun was found in the duplex, but that the victims died by "multiple means."

Names of the victims have not been released. Police were trying Friday night to clarify the relationship between the two adults.

Fanara says the relatives had gone to the duplex out of concern for the adult female's well-being.