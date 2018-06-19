UPDATE: 3 Soldiers Injured in Training Accident at Fort

FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) - Three national guard soldiers from a Kansas City-based unit are hospitalized after being injured in a training accident at Fort Leonard Wood.

Maj. Tammy Spicer, a spokeswoman for the Missouri National Guard, says the accident happened Wednesday afternoon. The three soldiers were shocked while working with a tactical antenna system.

Spicer says the soldiers were hospitalized with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening. Their names have not been released.

The soldiers were with the Guard's 135th Signal Company.