UPDATE: Adult Reported Missing in Mexico

MEXICO - Mexico Public Safety Department received second-hand information that Daniel Ray Womack contacted one of his friends Saturday. Womack, 19, was reported missing Wednesday.

Womack apparently told the friend that he was not currently in Missouri. MPSD is working to confirm the information, and Womack is still in the statewide law enforcement information system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mexico Public Safety at (573) 581-2100 or (573) 473-5800.