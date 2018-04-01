UPDATE: Afternoon Fire Displaces Local Columbia Family

COLUMBIA -Firefighters responded to a house fire on Stanwood Drive just before five o'clock Friday evening, leaving one family displaced.

Twenty-six firefighters from the Boone County and Columbia Fire Departments were on scene to contain the fire. Crews reported about 50% of the structure was involved, leaving the family displaced. It began in the back of the house and spread to the backyard. Flames were also seen shooting through the roof before firefighters tamed the flames.

Neither the owners, Joel and Debbie Shenker or their two children, were at home at the time of the fire; however, their two family dogs were inside. It was later learned that a neighbor had entered the home and retrieved the dogs prior to the arrival of the fire department.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but remains under investigation.