UPDATE: Amtrak Train Hits, Kills Man in Eastern Missouri

PACIFIC, Mo. - Police say an eastern Missouri man died after he was hit by an Amtrak train.

Police say the 20-year-old man was walking along railroad tracks in Pacific Wednesday night when he was hit by the train. He was walking home from a restaurant to his home about three blocks away when he was hit.

About 50 people were on the Amtrak train headed from Kansas City to St. Louis. No one aboard the train was hurt.

The man's name hasn't been released.