UPDATE: Another arrest made in Moberly homicide investigation

Eathan Wayne Longbine

MOBERLY — The Moberly Police Department has arrested Moberly resident Eathan Wayne Longbine in connection to a homicide that took place on October 6.

The Randolph County assistant prosecuting attorney has formally filed charges against Longbine. The charges include second degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action.

A Randolph County circuit judge signed a warrant and set Longbine's bond at $1 million cash only.

On Thursday, October 6, officers found 39-year-old Kevin McCuispon of Boonville at 1505 Calhoun Street after officers responded to shots fired call. Officers arrived at the home and found McCuispon's body with a bullet wound.

The Moberly Police Department said they are not releasing any more information at this time because the investigation is ongoing.