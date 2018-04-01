UPDATE: Arrest made in reported sexual assault on MU campus

COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department arrested Randall D. Marshall, 46, Thursday evening for second degree domestic assault in connection to a sexual assault reported Tuesday.

The reported assault occurred on March 14 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Champions Drive and Mick Deaver Drive.

The reported victim and the suspect know each other. Neither the victim nor the suspect are University of Missouri students and have been identified by police.