UPDATE: Arrests made in Columbia bank robbery turned car chase

COLUMBIA - Police have arrested the three men they said are responsible for robbing a Columbia bank and leading officers on a car chase through Callaway County Thursday.

Larome Demetrius Humphrey, 26, of Tennessee, was arrested for armed criminal action, first degree robbery, endangering the welfare of a child and possession or sale of a firearm.

Damien Deshun Powell, 24, of Columbia, was arrested for armed criminal action, first degree robbery, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and cocaine possession.

Quinton Terrance Wilson, 21, of Columbia, was arrested for armed criminal action, first degree robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

The robbery and pursuit all started at 1:44 p.m., when police responded to The Callaway Bank's Lake of the Woods branch, located at 5600 Bull Run Drive.

Two of the men entered the bank with a gun and demanded money, police said.

Humphrey, Powell and Wilson then fled the scene heading south from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, the Columbia Police Department said.

Witnesses provided the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a description of the suspect vehicle and the patrol saw it heading eastbound on I-70 in Callaway County, police said.

According to police, a trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was in pursuit at 2:01 p.m. with the suspect vehicle that then crashed in Callaway County at 2:04 p.m.

A foot pursuit followed and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Humphrey, Powell and Wilson at 2:06 p.m., police said.

Columbia police said all three men are being held at the Boone County jail.

In a news release, The Callaway Bank said no one was hurt in the robbery.