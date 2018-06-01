UPDATE: Aspen Heights Not Ready for Residents to Move In

COLUMBIA - Leases with Aspen Heights start July 31st, but many student residents are being told they can't move in yet.

This is the latest development for one of Columbia's newest student-housing complexes. The homes were supposed to be completed and ready for students to move in, but as of July 25th, only 83 of 319 units were completed, according to a contractor who spoke to KOMU. With families coming into Columbia to help their children move into their new homes, this development is not a good one, and leaves residents with a lot of questions. Questions that aren't getting answered.

One resident said the office at Aspen Heights told her she would be able to move in when her lease begins, July 31st. She received a text message at 9 p.m. the night before telling her she had an urgent email from Aspen Heights. In that email, she was told her move-in date was being pushed back until August 17th, more than two weeks after she planned to move in. The resident said she knew 19 other people who are having the same problems, and none of them have been able to contact the corporate offices for an explanation. The resident said all she has received so far have been text messages and emails, no people trying to call or offer any explanation of what's going on.

Aspen Heights is offering some alternatives to its residents who can't move in. If they can delay their move-in until August 17th, they will receive a $600 gift card or rent credit. If students cannot delay their move-in date, Aspen Heights has hotels reserved to accommodate their residents until they can move in. Students choosing the hotel option will also receive a $400 gift card or rent credit in addition to their stay at the hotel.