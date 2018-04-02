Update: Attempted Robbery at Jefferson City Convenience Store

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is looking for a man who attempted to rob a BreakTime Convenience Store employee early Friday morning.

According to a news release, a store clerk told police he was cleaning the lot when a man came out of the woods near the store at 1940 West Main Street. The suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded money. When the clerk said no, the suspect ran away.

No one was hurt and no money was taken.