UPDATE: Audrain Center Under New Ownership after Staff Downsize

MEXICO - The Audrain Medical Center will be under new ownership come April 1, less than three months after downsizing staff and shutting down one floor.

The same company that owns St. Mary's Health Center in Jefferson City, SSM Health Care, will own and operate Audrain Medical Center and its nine rural clinics. In addition, the new ownership comes with a newly formed mid-Missouri region.

The president of Audrain Medical Center, David Neuendorf, said while there are no definite plans to re-open the shut down floor or rehire former employees, that is his hope.

"Our first priority, of course, if we could add back employees and grow again, would be people who had worked here before and people we know and have experience with," Neuendorf said. "There are so many unknowns in healthcare right now. It's hard to tell how all of the healthcare reform is going to play out. It's a major change it how healthcare is going to be delivered."

St. Mary's Health Center President Brent VanConia will serve as the interim president of the mid-Missouri region.

"I am very pleased that this agreement will allow SSM to extend its health care ministry through the strong network of physicians and clinics now owned and operated by Audrain," VanConia said. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work together with Audrain and welcome them into the SSM Health Care family."

SSM Health Care and Audrain Medical Center in Mexico signed the agreement Thursday, Feb. 28.

A news release stated that the Audrain Medical Center has provided quality care in the Audrain community since 1918 and currently employs more than 500 employees and 40 active physicians and nurse practitioners.

As part of the contract, Audrain Medical Center will be renamed to reflect its affiliation with SSM Health Care. The new name is to be determined.

SSM currently owns and operates 17 hospitals in four states - Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Illinois.