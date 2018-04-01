UPDATE: Authorities identify suspects in Highway 63 car chase

BOONE COUNTY - The Randolph County Sheriff's Department said two men are formally charged with first-degree drug trafficking after a multi-county car chase.

According to the Sheriff's office, authorities arrested Scot Thorburg and Nicholas Baldwin Thursday after an hour-long chase along Highway 63 through Boone and Randolph Counties.

Authorities said after they executed a search warrant on the suspects' vehicle, they found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, in addition to cash and a handgun.

The two men are currently being held on a one million dollar bond.

The chase began before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday in Boone County. Authorities said the chase ended around one hour later in Randolph County.

A KOMU 8 News reporter saw the chase pass through Hallsville near the high school. She saw a dark-colored four door car with a bumper hanging off and damaged tires.

Throughout the chase, officers had spike strips prepared along Highway 63 in multiple locations, including near Hallsville.

At around 8:00 p.m., KOMU 8 News followed the chase north of Moberly and witnessed multiple police cars surrounding the suspect car. At Route J near Jacksonville, the car crashed.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Nevin Turner said the car was stolen in Florida.

