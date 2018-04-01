UPDATE: Authorities Say Escaped Inmate Stole Car, Sent Deputy to Hospital

HOWARD COUNTY - A 44-year-old convicted rapist overpowered a sheriff's deputy at a rest stop near Interstate 70 during a routine transport Thursday morning and stole a Pettis County vehicle in an escape attempt with two other inmates, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

All three inmates are now in custody.

Authorities said Ronald W. Greer Jr., convicted of rape and in route to a prison in Fulton, was being transported from Pettis County Jail to the Missouri Department of Corrections when he complained of abdominal pain. A deputy took Greer into a rest stop where he attacked the Pettis County deputy and a citizen trying to assist just before 7 a.m. Thursday while using the bathroom at the rest stop.

A second struggle occurred near the deputy's car. The attack sent the deputy to the hospital with minor injuries, and authorities said Greer then stole the deputy's keys and took off with the two other inmates restrained in his car. Glasgow police spotted the missing deputy's car in the area about 45 minutes later. A chase ensued on Highway 87 as Greer attempted to evade officers. Greer eventually ditched the car and fled on foot. Authorities captured the two other inmates, who were wandering around in the area, and they finally caught Greer to end the threat.

Greer is expected to face numerous charges including escape, assault of a law enforcement officer, tampering, and possible kidnapping charges in Howard County and Cooper County

Greer, a registered sex offender who was also convicted of attempted rape and sexual abuse in 1989, required authorities from almost a dozen jurisdictions to capture him. Franklin, Glasgow, Fayette and Boonville police responded, as did deputies from Cooper, Boone, Howard and Pettis counties. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was present, along with a SWAT team, an aircraft and a helicopter.

According to the Sedalia Democrat, authorities charged Greer with forcible rape stemming from an incident near the Katy Trail in June.