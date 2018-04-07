UPDATE:Bonds set in Morgan County inmate sex case

VERSAILLES - Prosecutors filed charges against three employees of the Morgan County Jail on Monday, including a nurse accused of having sex with an inmate.

The charges against Janet Leigh Phillips, 31, include sexual contact with an inmate, two counts of delivering or concealing prohibited items, and bribery of a public servant. According to court documents, Phillips had sex with Vernon Dale Parker, an inmate at the jail, between September and November.

According to court records, her bond was set at $30,000.

Documents also said Phillips delivered tobacco and a cell phone, both prohibited items at the jail, and paid another jail employee - Elizabeth Knipp - to keep her Phillips' relationship with Parker a secret.

Court records said Knipp's bond was set at $20,000.

Knipp and Robert Hoover also face charges including sexual contact with an inmate, by virtue of their alleged allowance of the relationship to take place, as well as delivering prohibited items, in allegedly allowing Phillips to deliver tobacco and a cell phone.

Hoover's bond was set at $20,000, according to court records.

Knipp faces additional charges including concealing an offense and corruption for allegedly accepting Phillips' bribe.