UPDATE: Boone Co. Helps out in Sinclair Fire

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire requested the Boone County Fire District to help out in Thursday night's fire at Sinclair Farms.

The department was called to help out because fire hydrants in the area are spread apart. The fire district helped out with three tankers and two pumpers to get a water supply. The Columbia Fire Department operated from elevated heights for hours after it was able to get a water supply. Columbia Fire says at about 10:30 p.m., the walls and roof of the Sinclair Farms building collapsed.

MU's Environmental and Health and Safety department told Columbia Fire that there were no biological or chemical health risks inside the building. Columbia Fire says figuring out the cause of the fire will be difficult because of the destruction.

At least one vehicle was reportedly seen leaving near the building shortly before the fire was noticed. If anyone has any additional information, they are encouraged to call MUPD or the Columbia Fire Department. No injuries were reported.