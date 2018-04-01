UPDATE: Boonslick Industries Pushes on after Fire

BOONVILLE - It was as close to business as usual as possible Thursday for Boonslick Industries employees after a fire destroyed their building Feb. 2.

Boonslick Industries' building held a paper recycling center as well as a resale clothing store. Unlimited Opportunities Inc. (UOI) also used the building for day programs to serve more than 200 children and adults with disabilities. Those clients worked in the resale store and recycling center.

The recycling center only missed its routes the day of the fire and trucks have been in full circulation since last week. Central Elementary in Boonville is currently letting UOI use its gym and cafeteria to hold the day programs. Also, the offices destroyed by the fire have relocated to classrooms in the elementary school.

"I've been so impressed by how everyone has handled this whole situation. The staff has pulled together amazingly and the people we support have been great. They are awesome," said UOI manager Laura Holman.

The clothing resale store, Savy Seconds, is set to re-open Monday at 323 E. Morgan Street just beneath Intensive Hair in Boonville. Workers who have been unable to work said they are getting anxious. They also said the work they do is important for survival.

"We have bills to pay just like anybody else," said UIO client Billy Fox.

Construction crews are currently cleaning up and removing what the fire left behind at the old facility, and UOI director Jennifer Waibel said she hopes to be back in the old facility in about a year.