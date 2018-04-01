BREAKING: Possible Meth Lab Causing Police Standoff

COLUMBIA -A SWAT team has surrounded a home on Holly Avenue Thursday afternoon for a possible meth lab.

Police arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. after receiving a report about possible child abuse. Police said two males were removed from the home, but a third refused to come out.

One of the male suspects taken from the home was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics. One was a juvenile and not charged with a crime, but was taken in for questioning. A third suspect refused to leave the home for hours, but was eventually taken into custody without the use of a SWAT team around 4 p.m.

They are unsure of the stability of the meth lab. Neighbors from surrounding trailers were evacuated.

Police have been using a robot look inside the house.

