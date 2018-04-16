UPDATE: Brookside Fire Investigation Still Ongoing

COLUMBIA- The Brookside Apartment fire at 1221 East Walnut is still an ongoing investigation according to Columbia Fire Investigators. The cause of the May 27 fire remains undetermined.

Investigators brought in Columbia Police detectives, the State Fire Marshal's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help with interviews and the investigation.

Columbia Fire Department confirms additional interviews will take place next week . The department will also follow ups on leads and tips from the public. If anyone has information, photos or video they have not shared with investigators, contact the Columbia Fire Department, Fire Marshal's Division at 573-874-7556.