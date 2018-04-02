UPDATE: Brother and Sister Electrocuted at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Two juveniles were electrocuted while swimming near a private dock at the 6.5 mile marker in the Gravois Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday, July 4,2012.

An undetermined source of electricity shocked a 13-year-old girl, Alexandra Anderson and her 8-year-old brother, Brayden Anderson, both natives of Ashland. Several adults removed the children from the water and started CPR before emergency medical services arrived.

After being transported to Lake Regional Hospital, the two siblings were pronounced dead.

Troop F Sgt. Reinsch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that more information will be released as soon as the actual cause of the electrocution becomes available.

The investigation is being conducted by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Operations Division and the Division of Drug and Crime Control.