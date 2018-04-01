UPDATE: Cancelled Fireworks Show in Mid-Missouri

MID-MISSOURI - Extremely hot temperatures have caused towns across Missouri to cancel or postpone their July 4th firework festivities. Here is an update:

Hartsburg, Eldon, and Boonville have all postponed their firework shows with no date set for a makeup.

Kingdom City Bolster Castle Festival, California, Holts Summit, St. Elizabeth, Freeburg Lions Club, and the Lost Valley Lake Resort have all cancelled their firework shows for July 4.

Columbia and Jefferson City shows remain scheduled as planned, depending on weather conditions.