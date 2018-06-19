UPDATE: Child found OK

KANSAS CITY - UPDATE: Jace Brunt has been found safe and the suspects are in custody. The AMBER Alert has been cancelled.

Kansas City police have issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Jace Brunt, who was abducted in the 1700 block of South 35th Street Friday afternoon.

Police said Jace's non-custodial father, Joshua Brunt, used a weapon to forcibly taken the boy from his biological mother before 1 p.m. The father's girlfriend, Jasmine Brunt, allegedly used mace/OC spray. The Amber Alert report said the violent actions at the scene indicate Jace is in imminent danger.

According to report, the suspects were in a white Dodge Charger with unknown registration with damage to the rear end and rear driver's side.

Jace has light brown hair and was last seen wearing dark T-shirt or tank top and pajama pants with no shoes.

Joshua Brunt is 6 feet 1 inch tall and has tattoos on his arms and neck. Jasmine Brunt is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has long braids in a ponytail.

Anyone with information should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City Police Department at 913-596-3000.