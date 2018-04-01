UPDATE: Child Identified in E-Coli Death

NEW FRANKLIN - A family member confirmed to KOMU 8 News the name of the two-year-old boy who died from E-Coli early Tuesday morning.

Coy Boley of New Franklin in Howard County died after developing symptoms last week. Since Sunday, the boy received dialysis and blood transfusions. On Monday, the MU Women's and Children's Hospital put him on a ventilator.

A KOMU 8 News crew talked Wednesday evening with neighbors of the Boleys. They say it's a devastating incident to their Howard County community.

Our phone calls to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services and the Boone County Medical Examiner went unanswered Wednesday evening.

The source of the case is unknown.