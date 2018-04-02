UPDATE: City council candidate speaks about DWI arrest

COLUMBIA - Paul Love, who is running for city council on April 3, released a statement Wednesday about his DWI arrest.

Police arrested Love suspicion of driving while intoxicated late Monday night. According to a police report, an officer saw a vehicle in a turn lane stay in the lane even as the traffic light cycled. The officer approached the vehicle and saw Love unconscious in the driver's seat.

Love eventually came to, and the officer said he showed signs of impairment. Love took a breath test, which turned up a blood-alcohol level of .119.

The report said the officer arrested Love on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and released him on a municipal summons.

In his statement, Love attributed his condition to diabetes, and didn't fault the officer in the traffic stop:

"I'm a diabetic, I have chosen to control this with diet and exercise. Due to the demands of the campaign and work I have not been taking care of myself. What normally would be a private medical matter is now unfortunately news so I'll try to give you the best explanation I was stopped by an officer that much is correct.

I want to be clear the officer in question did exactly what he should do and was a complete professional. A citation was issued, High blood sugar can cause people to behave erratically and can often be mistaken for other things. I explained I'm diabetic and was taken to the hospital. My blood sugar was 3-4 times what a normal person should be. I wasn't arrested no bail was posted. I have retained the services of an attorney and am confident this will all be resolved but unfortunately it won't be resolved before the election for which I am profoundly sorry. "

The Columbia Police Officer's Association, which recently endorsed Love in his campaign against 2nd Ward incumbent Michael Trapp, released the following statement on Wednesday:

"We are aware that Paul Love was stopped and subsequently charged with a driving while impaired offense in Municipal Court.

We are also aware that Paul Love is a Type 2 Diabetic and was having a diabetic episode at the time. Paul insisted on going to the hospital and the hospital confirmed his medical condition and he was admitted for treatment at that time. We are confident the officer acted appropriately given the totality of the situation and the circumstances he was presented.

It is unfortunate that this probably won’t be fully resolved until after the election. Nevertheless, as we have said over and over again, ‘no one is above the law but everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ It is up to the Judicial system to resolve this matter and we will not change our position, our endorsement, based upon what appears to have been a medical episode."