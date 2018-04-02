UPDATE: Clinton officer killed sent to wrong house in 911 call

CLINTON - Authorities now say three Clinton police officers who were shot, one fatally, were sent to the wrong house on a 911 call.

Clinton Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton was killed while responding to the call and a SWAT team later found the suspect, James Waters, dead inside the home.

Two other officers were wounded and one remained in the hospital Wednesday with moderate injuries. That officer's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting came shortly after officers arrived to a a 911 call in which a disturbance could be heard in the background.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the three were sent to a home in Clinton, even though the 911 call came from 15 miles away in Windsor. Sgt. Bill Lowe said investigators are trying to find out how that happened.

Police said Morton, a 30-year-old Army vet, was fatally shot while the officers entered the residence by suspect, James Waters.

A SWAT team entered the home at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday but found Waters dead. Police said the cause of his death is under investigation.

Lowe said Waters had a long criminal history, including charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession. Waters was also a part of another investigation involving rape charges.

Officers found multiple weapons inside the home. Lowe would not specify the type of weapon used.

Tammy Widger was in the home and was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, said Richard Shields, Henry County prosecuting attorney.

Shields said it's too soon to tell whether drugs were the reason for the shooting.

Morton is the second Clinton police officer in the past year to be killed in the line of duty. In August, Officer Gary Michael was killed during a traffic stop. Ian McCarthy was arrested after a two day manhunt and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.