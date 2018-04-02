UPDATE: Columbia crews ready to pre-treat roads ahead of possible icy conditions

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works will be putting a plow crew into place for Sunday morning as another round of wintry weather approaches.

The forecast calls for any combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow arriving at mid-morning Sunday.

Public Works says an initial crew will be ready to pretreat designated snow routes and respond to changing road conditions as needed. A full 22-person crew will be on call to respond as needed.

Public Works says the forecast will become more clear as the potential event nears. It's especially concerned about the possibility that rain could wash away treatments and roads then refreezing.