UPDATE: Columbia Police Respond to Shots Fired, Bullet Hits Home

COLUMBIA - Officers recovered a bullet from the floor of one of the bedrooms that had entered a house on Shingo Court Thursday night. A press release from the Columbia Police Department states one bullet struck a door frame and wall before landing on the floor. Officers also recovered several shell casings on Brown Station Road.

The Columbia Police Department responded to four shots fired on Shingo Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday. No one in the residence was injured as a result of the incident. A caller in the area reported the shooting to City of Columbia Joint Communications. The police department also said the caller did not see any vehicles or people connected to the shooting.

Police are still investigating this incident. CPD also said there is no suspect information.