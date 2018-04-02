UPDATE: Columbia Public Schools Explains Lock Down

COLUMBIA - After a district wide lock out this morning had many parents worried, Columbia Public Schools sent out a press release explaining the morning.

According to Michelle Baumstark, community relations director at Columbia Public Schools, schools were placed on lock down due to a police pursuit. Most were on modified lock down, meaning all doors are locked and no one may enter or exit the building.

She says the district followed standard protocol and procedure to ensure students were safe. Parkade and Derby Ridge were placed on lock down around 10:40 a.m. due to a potential threat in the area, the police pursuit.

As more information became available from the Columbia Police Department, all elementary schools were placed in modified lock down at 11:09 a.m. At 11:15 a.m. all schools were placed in modified lock down as a precaution after the police informed the schools the suspect of the car chase was in city limits.

At 11:30 a.m. the lock downs were lifted as police believed the threat was out of the way of the school district and city limits.