UPDATE: Columbia Successfully Raises $3 Million for Airport

COLUMBIA - Columbia has successfully raised three million dollars that will be used to lure a new airline to Columbia Regional Airport.

The Jefferson City City Council will vote Monday on whether it wants to contribute an additional $100,000. Officials said that will not make or break the plan.

The money will be used to make up for losses if the new airline does not profit at certain numbers. It will also not be given directly to the airline.

Columbia Regional Airport currently has flights to and from Memphis and Atlanta, with Orlando to be added in November. The new airline would extend direct flights to cities like Chicago and Dallas.