UPDATE: CPD Not Sure Whether Morning Stabbing Took Place

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday afternoon they cannot confirm a stabbing occurred at Columbia Crossing Apartments around 3:30 Thursday morning. Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer told KOMU 8 News officers originally responded to reports of a stabbing in the area.

KOMU 8 News has confirmed a brother and sister were trying to detain a man who was under the influence of a controlled substance when police were called to the scene.

When KOMU 8 News arrived at the scene on White Gate Drive, there were four Columbia Police cars and one Boone Hospital ambulance. A male and female also spoke with an officer at the scene.

An officer then escorted both the male and female back to the apartment. Police left the area, but soon thereafter, intense shouting broke out among a handful of people.

CPD returned to the scene as a result of the shouting and continued to patrol the area early Thursday.