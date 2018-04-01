UPDATE: Crews Battle Fire at Mark Twain Apartments

SEDALIA - Fire officials said the fire at the Mark Twain Apartments started at approximately 4:18 p.m. Wednesday. It continued to burn as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, and nearby residents told KOMU 8 News the building has about one hundred tenants.

Onlookers also said the flames appeared to "engulf" the building as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Officials also told KOMU 8 News they have not started an investigation into what caused the fire as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.