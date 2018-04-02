UPDATE: Crews Finish Installing New Bridge Spans Near Stephens College

COLUMBIA - Around 5:00 Friday morning, crews completed construction on the bridges crossing College Avenue and Broadway near Stephens College.

The bridges are 40 years old and structural engineers recommended the college replace the spans due to deterioation.

The college also has plans to repair underneath walkways and

The bridges should be open to the public once guar rails are fully installed. Stephens said this could happen as early as next week.

Commuters saw delays near the college Thursday night. Construction crews began the installation of the new bridge spans around 8 p.m. Thursday.