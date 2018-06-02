UPDATE: Crews Travel to Boone County to Help Restore Power

COLUMBIA - Thousands of people are still without power in Boone County as of Wednesday morning. The Boone Electric Cooperative reported at the peak of the outages, more than 14,000 cooperative members were without power. After working throughout the night, Boone Electric Cooperative line crews reported at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, about 5,500 members were still without power.

KOMU 8 spoke with Boone Electric Cooperative CEO Todd Culley who said they expect to have the power completely fixed by Thursday. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday Culley said only about 3,000 members are still without power in Boone County. Sixteen linemen joined Boone Electric crews to help restore the power from across the state. Boone Electric Cooperative reported that Intercounty Electric Cooperative (Licking, MO), Lewis County Electric Cooperative (Lewiston, MO) and Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperatives (West Plains, MO) are assisting them with power outages that are scattered in 390 different locations. Four Columbia Water & Light linemen are also helping with the power outages in Columbia. The line crews have been working 16 hour shifts to help restore power and Culley said he predicts about 75 percent of people will have power by the end of Wednesday.

Boone Electric Cooperative urges anyone who sees a down power line to avoid it and to call Boone Electric at (573) 449-4181, even if the outage has previously been reported. Customers can use their account number from the billing statement to report the outage with Boone Electric's automated outage system. Boone Electric Cooperative has an updated map on their website that will show what areas are still without power and where crews are working.