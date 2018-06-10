UPDATE: Deputies Arrest Woman Connected to Gregory Drive Disturbance

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Saturday involved in the weekend shooting on Gregory Drive.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Sierra Smith Saturday morning for armed criminal action and domestic assault in the second degree. She was allegedly involved in a disturbance on Saturday in which three people were shot and one was assaulted at 5900 block of Gregory Drive North of Columbia. Her bond is set at $304,500.

Emergency crews took the four people injured to the hospital and two were released Saturday around 9 a.m.

The lone gunman, Christopher Dwayne Brown, is still on the loose. Brown is described as a 27-year-old black male, five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for information leading to Brown's capture.