UPDATE: Derrick Washington Trial Continued

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri running back Derrick Washington's attorney filed a final joint request for continuance Friday at the Boone County Courthouse.

Washington was scheduled to face trial Friday for accusations of two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence after an ex-girlfriend said he poked her eyes and choked her during an argument last September. The trial will now be held on Sept. 30.

He also faces a Sept. 20 trial on a felony sex assault charge involving a former Missouri athletics tutor. Both trials have been repeatedly delayed.

Washington has pleaded not guilty in both cases.