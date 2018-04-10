UPDATE: Details of Suspicious Death Released

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police were called in to help investigate the suspicious death of Amanda Glisson.

Investigators have determined that the night prior to Amanda Glisson's death, her husband, Albert Glisson, had assaulted her. Albert Glisson was transported to the police department for questioning, and was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault with a $100,000 bond. An autopsy conducted Monday on Amanda Glisson revealed no further evidence that would immediately bring about further charges in this case, however it remains under investigation.

Jefferson City Fire Department responders were first on the scene at 208 McKinley Street after a 911 call was made Saturday, July 20. The caller was Albert Glisson, saying that his wife, Amanda, was unconscious and not breathing. Emergency responders arrived, but Amanda Glisson could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the appearance and state of condition of Amanda Glisson, Jefferson City Police were called to the scene.

Amanda Glisson's body showed some signs of physical trauma, and prior to her death had been suffering from various degenerative physical ailments that prevented mobility. A supervisor has contacted Jefferson City Police Detectives to continue further investigation into this case.