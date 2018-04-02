UPDATE: DNA Shows Wrongful Conviction

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Attorneys and activists for a Missouri prison inmate say new DNA evidence proves he didn't commit the rape and murder that put him behind bars for nearly 30 years. George Allen Jr. was convicted in the 1982 killing of Mary Bell of St. Louis. Olga Akselrod of the New York-based Innocence Project says a petition has been filed in Cole County Circuit Court asking that Allen's conviction be overturned and that he be set free.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce has worked with the Innocence Project to study the DNA evidence. A spokeswoman for Joyce says the prosecutor believes the new evidence neither proves nor disproves Allen's innocence.

The Innocence Project is asking the Missouri Attorney General's office to confirm the findings and expedite the effort to free Allen.