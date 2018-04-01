UPDATE: Dock Safety Meeting Set for Tuesday Morning

LAKE OZARK - In the aftermath of three electrocutions at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, local fire officials and Ameren Missouri will meet Tuesday morning regarding dock safety.

According to the Lake Ozark Fire Department, the meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. at the department building on Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark. The three parties will discuss dock safety and electrical guidelines, and they will take public input on the matter as well.

Ameren's website claims local fire officials must inspect and issue a permit for all docks that have electrical wiring. Since the local fire department must inspect the docks, though, each county has different rules. In Morgan County, where the three electrocutions took place, dock inspections are not required. Even in areas where inspections are required, some residents still install electricity to their docks without inspections.

