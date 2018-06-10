UPDATE: Driver Identified in Ft. Leonard Wood Accident

FORT LEONARD WOOD - The Fort Leonard Wood Military Police identified the driver of a 2005 Dodge Neon who was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident that occurred on Fort Leonard Wood yesterday as Christine Boone, 49, of Bucyrus, Mo.

The passenger of the Dodge Neon is still listed in critical condition, according to Fort Leonard Wood Military Police.

A two vehicle accident involving a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck and a 2005 Dodge Neon occurred on Fort Leonard Wood yesterday at about 3:21 p.m. Fort Leonard Wood emergency services personnel arrived on the scene within minutes after the accident occurred.

The driver of the Dodge Neon was pronounced dead at the scene by General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital personnel at 3:43 p.m. The one passenger in the Dodge Neon was transported by St. John's Life Line Medical Services to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

The Soldier driving the HEMTT and the passenger in the HEMTT, also a Soldier, were not injured during the accident.

The Fort Leonard Wood Military Police and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the accident