UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families

“The biggest thing is that you always want to clean out your lint. You want to make sure that its completely clear. It's good for ventilation," he said.
Bach said people should never put oily rags inside a dryer.
"Sometimes certain chemicals on rags, when they are introduced to the heat of the dryer, can start a fire," he said.
Bach also suggests people keep the area around their dryers clear.
"The other thing is, when we're talking about dryers or hot water heaters or anything like that, you want to make sure you don't have combustibles, clothes or cardboard boxes too close to any appliance that produces heat," he said.
Steve Pezold, the owner of Clean Air Columbia, said people should clean out their lint traps routinely.
"The lint trap should be cleaned out after every load," Pezold said.
Pezold said the consequences of not doing so could result in a fire just like this mornings.
"The heat from the dryer just cannot escape once it gets clogged. It just builds up and gets hotter and hotter and it will eventually catch on fire," he said.
Pezold also suggests that people look behind their dryers.
“The other thing I would really look for is the connecting tube going from the dryer to the wall. A lot of them now are aluminum or heavy material, but a lot of the older ones are plastic or vinyl and that at one time was the biggest cause of dryer fires. So I would definitely make sure that it is updated to a heavy duty aluminum," Pezold said.
Dryers account for 2,900 fires each year and approximately $35 million in property loss.
