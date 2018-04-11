UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families

COLUMBIA - Two families lost their homes Tuesday after an early-morning duplex fire.

Columbia firefighters arrived at 113 W. Ash St. right before 3 a.m. and were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes.

Four people were in the duplex at the time of the fire but evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Bach said.

“We didn't find anybody inside, however they were able to locate one dog for one of the owners. He was found to be unharmed so they rescued him, took him outside and extinguished the rest of the fire," Bach said.

Both families were relocated to temporary housing. The estimated damages from the fire is $120,000.

An investigation led by the Columbia Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office found the fire started from a clothes dryer that was in operation. The fire was determined to be accidental.

Bach said people should know what precautions they should take.